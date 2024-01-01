(WHTM)– The holiday bills are coming in and wow, you could use some extra money. So a secret shopper job sounds like an ideal way to start the year: but beware.

Cindy Senour was recently getting ready to take her Christmas tree down for the new year, but when she received this urgent mailing.

“I’m thinking gosh did I pay my taxes,” Senour said. “What did I do?”

Inside was a letter with Walmart’s logo, saying she’d been chosen to be a secret shopper and it came with a check, a big check!

“The first thing I saw was the four-thousand dollar check,” Senour said. “I thought oh wow, jackpot!”

The letter told her to deposit the check then buy Walmart gift cards to test the store’s cashiers. But something seemed off.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“People are not going to randomly send me a four-thousand dollar check,” Senour said.

The same thing happened last summer to Julie Bright, who received an email and a check in the mail, inviting her to be a mystery shopper at a variety of stores.

“It tells me to go to Walgreens or CVS, don’t let the cashier know what I am doing,” Bright said.

By now, I hope you are starting to see some of the red flags here: a check in the mail, buying gift cards, and not telling anyone what your are doing.

The Better Business Bureau says any job offer that sends you a check upfront is almost always a scam. The check will bounce and you can lose a thousand dollars or more of your own money!

Want to mystery shop?

Check with the Mystery Shopping Providers Association and rip up that unsolicited check.

“They are trying to make it look very professional,” Senour said. “And I know there are a lot of people who will fall for it. I think that’s terribly sad.”

Remember that legitimate companies don’t pay you before you start work. So don’t waste your money