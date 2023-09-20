When you buy tires for your car, many of us buy that road hazard guarantee for peace of mind. But that warranty does not mean your replacement tire will be free.

Jeremy Manleif shows the spot on his tire where a screw laying in the road recently ruined his day. The tire on his Hyundai Elantra started leaking. So he bought it at the tire shop, where he had recently paid an extra hazard warranty.

“So I dropped the tire off to them, and let them have it all day. Then they called me and let me know the tire was ready,” Manleif said.

He thought there would be no charge until he was handed this bill.

“The bill was 85 dollars for a free tire!” Manleif said.

Yep! $29 for installation, plus tax disposal fees and $19 for a new road hazard warranty.

“They charged me for installation, which was in the warranty. They charged me for a new road hazard warranty, “Manleif said.

Unfortunately, that is common with tire warranties, according to the automotive site edmunds.com. The site said it can help you avoid a $150 or $200 charge for a new tire. But in most cases, it will not be free.

Edmunds also said it can be tougher to make a claim under ‘tread life’ warranties, which come free with most tires. That is because you usually have to show proof of rear tire rotation.

In addition, the warranty is pro-rated, which means it pays less the longer you drive on the tires. So while tire warranties are nice to have, you may end up surprised like Jeremy when it comes time to get an emergency replacement.

So while it is frustrating to have to pay for another tire, it is still cheaper than a new one off the rack, and that way you don’t waste your money.