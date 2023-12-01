(WHTM) – We’ve all heard of the 12 days of Christmas. Well, a new report from McAfee Security says consumers are targeted on average by 12 scams a day!

Mcafee’s new 2023 scam study claims scam texts are more painful than getting a root canal.

It says consumers are inundated by scam messages, whether by text, email or on social media sites like Facebook or Instagram.

Many have to do with a problem with an account or order, which tend to frighten you into opening them.

“It all started with a message and went downhill from there,” said ______

And it says almost two-thirds of Americans have at least clicked on a scam thinking it was real!

So from the Doesn’t that Stink file, the top scams targeting consumers in 2023, according to McAfee:

You’ve won a prize message.

Fake messages about a purchase you didn’t make.

Fake Amazon security alerts.

Bank account security alerts.

Fake Netflix subscription updates.

So many of them target companies most of us use like Amazon and Netflix, so it’s so easy to think the message might be real.

And if it is a message about a sale at one of your favorite retailers it’s tough not to click.

So be on guard this holiday season for social media ads claiming huge price reductions and make sure it is the real thing, so you don’t waste your money