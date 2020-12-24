Don’t Waste Your Money: Tracking the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With Christmas just days away, you still haven’t found a new Xbox or PlayStation? While it may be too late to find one to put under the tree, you may be able to buy one in the next couple of weeks if you know how to track them!

Jerris Williams thought he had found a PS5. “We were happy, excited, celebrating, and then the next morning they canceled on us.”

Stephanie Meibers found one on Walmart’s website but when she went to check out “I tried to add to cart. Then you get the oh dear message, a little dog with antlers, and then I get we are getting temporary internet issues. Then the next thing it said out of stock we have moved it to your save for later folder.”

But for those who have not given up, you can now track the availability of the PS5 and Xbox Series S.

You may want to follow two Twitter accounts: PS5 Stock Alerts and GYX Deals. It’s also recommended to keep an eye on the website stockinformer.com.

USA Today suggests you bookmark the Xbox or PS5 page at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and Target, and check several times every day.

From the doesn’t that stink file, the insane prices eBay sellers continue to command!

Prices starting around $700 with most selling for over $1,000, With buy-it-now prices at $1,500 or more.

Finally, don’t assume stores will be swamped with PS5s and Xboxes in January. Supplies could remain tight till March.