(WHTM)– If you like hunting for a bargain, there is nothing like the thrill of a store-closing sale. Unfortunately, so many people end up leaving those sales disappointed.

Danine Thomas and Terri Galloway went home with a nice haul, during the closing sale at “The Christmas Tree Shops,’ the latest chain to file bankruptcy and liquidate all stores.

As for the discounts?

“Forty percent off, which is not bad,” Thomas said

But a recent report by the “Krazy Coupon Lady” says watch out for markups!

KCL posted this shot, courtesy of Morrigan Savage, which claims to show a $14.99 price tag covering up what had been a $4.99 price tag! A report in the Boston Globe’s boston.com asks “Are Christmas tree shops marking up to mark down?”

Now this is common with many store liquidation sales such as Bed Bath and Beyond last year and Sears a couple of years before that, a lot of the customers complain that the big markdowns are really no markdowns at all.

“To me, that’s not a good sale. “Because I am used to more than that. A good sale is more than 50 percent off.”

But the company running the Christmas Tree Shops sale says nothing deceptive is going on. It told boston.com “Some products were marked down in price for a promotion before the sale. The higher amount reflects the product’s regular prices.”

This is why Krazy Coupon Lady says you should visit all store closing sales with a healthy dose of skepticism. The price tag behind that 40 percent off sign may not have been the price tag last month. Thomas and Galloway, though, say the bigger thing to them is losing another craft store that they loved.

So yes, you can find great deals but rarely in the first week of a closing sale. So wait a little bit so you don’t waste your money.