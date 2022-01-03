Don’t Waste Your Money: Unexpected Amazon packages

(WHTM) — There is nothing like the thrill of an unexpected delivery at your front door unless it is not a gift at all, but a scam. Karen Baumann opened her front door the other day and wondered if a relative had sent her a holiday gift.

“The first one to arrive was a pen, in a silver box, that looks to be a calligraphy pen,” Baumann said. But no one she knew had sent it and the package said only Amazon Prime.

When the first package showed up, Baumann thought it was an innocent mistake. But then, the second package showed up and she began to get concerned because it was a scooter for a little child and Baumann does not have young children.

So, she used Amazon’s webchat program and learned she may have been a victim of the Brushing Scam. The Better Business Bureau says that is when a third-party seller gets your address and information and sends you an inexpensive item to boost their rankings on Amazon.

Other victims of the scam have reported receiving socks, seeds, or face masks, an item Angela Osborne received last summer.

“I noticed this odd package with all the Chinese writing, and I said I didn’t order anything from China,” Osborne said.

Unfortunately, it is not a harmless scam. The scammer gains access to Amazon accounts and credit card information, which led to Baumann being billed $80. “I’ve had to get a new Visa card because that one was charged. Someone has used that number,” Baumann said.

Sometimes the items show up free, but that still means someone has your name and address. So, you may want to change your Amazon account number just to be safe. Baumann is glad she caught these little items before an even bigger purchase. So be careful and don’t waste your money.