Don’t Waste Your Money: UPS package mixups

Over the 2020 holiday season, shipping delays became a major problem. But what if a package did arrive, but it was the wrong package?

Unable to have a 50th birthday party during a pandemic, Tiffany Davidson was looking forward to this custom-baked cake, sent from her mother in Mississippi. This ring doorbell footage shown in the video above shows the UPS man arriving.

“I’m like oh my cake is here! So I run to the door and see this tiny box. And I say that’s not it,” Davidson said.

But the tiny box had a label from her mom. Confused, Davidson opened it.

“It’s a modem. It’s one of those returned items when people send something back to the company,” Davidson said.

So she called her mom and learned she had sent the cake, but the labels were apparently switched.

“She said no, something had gone horribly wrong,” Davidson said.

Turns out package mixups happen more than people think, according to online complaints. And the first thing that needs to be done is to figure out if it happened in transit, or at the UPS store, because the stores are independently owned.

And Davidson calls to UPS got nowhere.

“They said no we just verify what you receive, we don’t verify if it is what you are supposed to receive,” Davidson said.

abc27 contacted the UPS store’s corporate offices, where a spokeswoman promised to get to the bottom of the mixup.

But don’t let this happen to you: When shipping a package, stay until the clerk affixes the label. And be sure to write on the for what exactly you are shipping, so someone’s birthday isn’t ruined.

Bottom line: If an individual has a package mixup, file a claim immediately and don’t give up.