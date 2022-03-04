(WHTM) — You’ve heard the terms “stock bubble,” even “housing market bubble.” But now some people are wondering if the used car market is a bubble because price increases show no signs of slowing down.

It used to be that buying a three-year used car was a smart move. Grabbing a lease turn-in meant big savings over buying a new car.

Not anymore.

A new report from edmunds.com says those days are long gone, with some three-year-old cars now as expensive as a new one!

It says a used Toyota Prius up 61% over one year ago. A Nissan Versa, up 66%, And a used Dodge Caravan Minivan is up 69% from last January.

Pat Ormond told me last month he was offered a small fortune for his 2019 Chrysler minivan.

“We paid $33,000 for it, and we recently got an offer from CarMax to take it in for $40,200,” Ormand said.

He would love to trade it in for a profit, but then he would have to buy another car. Not a good idea for him. This brings us to the “doesn’t that stink” file. How does this really doesn’t help you, unless you have several cars in your driveway!

The problem is that as soon as Ormand, or anyone, trades in their old car for good money, they have to overpay to buy a new one!

Used car prices are crazy and that stinks. Experts say if you really need a used car, look at private sellers not caught up in this price craziness. Or small local dealers who might still be able to find you a good deal so you don’t waste your money