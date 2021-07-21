Don’t Waste Your Money: Used Cars

(WHTM) — The crazy car market is getting crazier again with some used vehicles costing more than new ones.

Savvy shoppers have always purchased used cars and trucks instead of new ones to save thousands of dollars. But, in this crazy year, some used cars now cost more than a new version.

The price of used cars has gone up and up this year because of soaring demand, and the computer chip shortage keeping many new vehicles parked.

The result? Some one-year-old used vehicles can now cost you more than the sticker price on that vehicle brand new, according to iSeeCars.com.

Among them:

The KIA Telluride SUV: $3,000 more for a used one

GMC Sierra Pickup: $3,000 more for a used one

Toyota Tacoma Pickip: $3,000 more for a used one

Many others, including 4Runners, the Hyundai Palisade and more, are selling for a $1,000 premium used.

If you can find a new one, that’s the better deal, but you have to find one first.

Now, from the doesn’t stink file, the holy grail of cars you can’t find: the new full-size Ford Bronco.

Used ones really don’t exist used, and one New York dealer is charging $30,000 over sticker for new Broncos, according to Motor Trend. Doesn’t that stink?

It’s crazy, but the good news is that like with all bubbles, it won’t last forever.

Dealers are hoping that used car prices start coming back down to Earth in September when sales typically slow down. Until then, don’t waste your money.