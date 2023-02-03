This is the sign on a Kate Spade store in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

You can find discount clothing almost everywhere these days. But designer fashion is more expensive than everywhere. That’s why you may want to check out the newest trend: used designer duds online!

Like, Kate Spade? Tory Burch? Other designer fashion? You can now buy it used for a fraction of the cost of a new one at amazon! It’s part of a new partnership between amazon and rent the runway, the site that has been renting out high-end designer fashion for a decade.

Now, it is taking some of that lightly used clothing and putting it up for sale for as low as 35 dollars. The resale site third up, in the meantime, is also getting in on the trend.

It has just entered a partnership with Tommy Hilfiger. Selling slightly used Hilfiger Fashion for a deep discount. You get name-brand fashion at ridiculous prices. And it comes right to your front door.

But from the doesn’t that stink file: finding that great designer item online, then finding it doesn’t fit. Sure, you can ship it back, but it is unlikely you will find the exact item — used – in your exact size. That’s why brick-and-mortar consignment shops may be the smarter move for some people, especially if you are a hard-to-fit size.

You can try it on first, so you don’t have to deal with a return.

Whichever way you buy used clothing, why pay top dollar for designer clothes you may only wear a few times? This way you don’t waste your money.