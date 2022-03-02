(WHTM) — So, your fridge goes out, or your couch gets a big stain and you need one tomorrow? Good luck with all the delays right now.

But there is one quick solution.

Need a new fridge or living room couch? Choices are slim, and waits are long due to the supply shortage. But, what if you don’t have three months to wait? You might want to try used!

Beth Benson is with the Re-Store, a non-profit seller of used household goods nationwide, that benefits habitat for humanity.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“There’s couches, chairs, tables. We sometimes have things like mid-century modern as well. We clean all that up and treat it, and it’s ready to go!” Benson said.

With chain stores on months-long delays, stores selling used and overstock appliances and furniture can be the solution. When it comes to appliances, you’ve got everything from grandma’s 1975 Kenmore washer, to a five-year-old Kitchen-Aid stainless fridge, with an in-door ice maker.

They have working dishwashers for $100 and microwaves for just $40. All have a 30-day money-back guarantee. How about a $10,000 Thermador range for just $2,000.

It’s not just furniture and appliances.

“We always have cabinets. plumbing and light fixtures,” Benson said.

That’s right, that clawfoot tub or wood flooring your contractor says is on backorder might be right here at the Re-Store, or a similar used goods outlet.

James Kellor loves the selection and bargain prices.

“Some new stuff, at a decent price, versus going to the big box stores,” Kellor said.

So, Don’t poo-poo buying used during these supply shortages and long delays. That way you don’t waste your money