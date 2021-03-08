Don’t Waste Your Money: Utility shutoffs resume

Most states passed emergency laws during the coronavirus pandemic, banning evictions and utility shutoffs.

Now those moratoriums are running out and some families are running out of options.

Mashelle Fields is living off batteries and borrowed power after her electricity was shut off.

“I don’t have the $300 we need,” Fields said.

But this part-time warehouse worker says she was battling COVID and was out of work for weeks.

“You don’t get a medical pay period when you are a temp,” Fields said.

Now, she is scraping by.

“I’m charging my cell phone in my truck when I can. We are using lanterns to get ready for work,” Fields said. “I asked a neighbor if I could plug in an extension cord to my refrigerator just to keep it cold so I don’t lose my groceries.”

Even without the moratorium on shutoffs, most utility companies have been generous this year.

In Fields’ case, they put her on a payment plan so she could just pay a few dollars a month. But she learned that if a customer falls behind on those payment plans, it can result in lights out.

A map, shown in the video above, from the National Association of Utility Regulators shows 38 states where the moratorium on shutoffs has expired or is just voluntary.

Last month, Ayanna McClure learned how quickly landlords were filing eviction notices when the moratoriums expired.

“I guess the first day he could file for eviction, he did it,” McClure said.

Fields, in the meantime, has applied for aid. She says she needs a few weeks to get it.

“I just want time, yeah,” Fields said.

If you’re falling behind on utilities, get help, so you are not shut off and you don’t waste your money.