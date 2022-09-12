(WHTM) — If you are planning to attend any concerts this fall, you may want to take extra steps to keep your tickets safe. One woman says her tickets simply disappeared.

The return of concert season, especially after a pandemic, is highly anticipated. Unfortunately, some people are logging on to ticketing services on their phones only to find their concert tickets stolen.

Marilyn Young had tickets to a 1980s concert as part of her high school reunion, “I purchased tickets back in December to Styx, REO Speedwagon, and Loverboy,” she said.

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

But her dreams were smashed by a Ticketmaster notification saying she had successfully transferred the tickets to someone else.

“I realized they were transferred to an email that wasn’t me, looked like mine but it was different, and there was no way, they were gone,” Young said.

Someone logged into Young’s account and stole the tickets. And Young is not the first victim. Ticketmaster claimed that its site had “not been breached” when Young reached out.

The Better Business Bureau says they have seen an increase in ticket-related scams over the past year. This is connected with the return of in-person entertainment and the increase in digital ticket sales.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletter

Ticketmaster says most instances of this are due to the ticket holder’s account password being hacked. With the password to the account, a thief can transfer or sell your tickets with a fake name.

To keep your tickets safe:

Make your password complex

Never share passwords among multiple websites

Take screenshots of your tickets so you have proof of them

Put them into an apple wallet

By changing your passwords to your accounts on a regular basis, you can make it more difficult for someone to target you for a scam like this.