Don’t Waste Your Money: Venmo and Zelle taxes

(WHTM) — Many people who use Zelle and Venmo were stunned to learn that the IRS now wants to know about the large transactions. So should you be concerned that big brother is watching your every move?

Money payment apps like Cash, Zelle, and Venmo are huge these days. But, many users are now worried that their transactions will be reported to the IRS. On Reddit forums, people are saying “time to squeeze the little guy dry some more,” and “do I have to report every transaction between roommates?”

But, CNBC says “no, the IRS isn’t taxing your Venmo transactions.”

They say a new law that took effect on Jan. 1st applies to small businesses, to make sure they pay their fair share of taxes. The IRS is not taxing transactions between family and friends, which is how most people use Venmo.

But, from the “doesn’t that stink file,” all the confusion this new law is causing.

Yes, it does apply to people who receive commercial payments through Zelle and Venmo, such as for gig jobs. Or those who are big sellers on eBay. That will get confusing for some people.

The good news is that if you are impacted, you will now get a 1099 Form from the payment app, to explain exactly what is being reported to the IRS.

Bottom line, for most Zelle and Venmo users, there is really no change. So, don’t waste your money.