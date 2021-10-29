Don’t Waste Your Money: Walmart deals

(WHTM) — Lining up outside a store for hours, with those Black Friday ads from the Thanksgiving newspapers, is so 2009.

Walmart has just released its first Black Friday ad, listing dozens of Deals for Days that start Nov. 3. Plus, a second round of deals launches Nov. 10, and these are the real thing, not some Black Friday preview sale.

Walmart will have Chromebooks for %87, 65-inch Samsung TVs as low as $568, and some toys for $5. Plus. there’s no more Thanksgiving night crowd to fight, making this one great thing to happen during the pandemic.

But, from the Doesn’t That Stink File, the fact that consumers may have to guarantee an early spot. Walmart will start the deal four hours early for Walmart+ Members if they pay $98 a year for membership. But, it’s almost the same at Amazon, where consumers will need to be a paid Prime member to access Amazon’s lightning deals early.

Plus, Amazon and Target are starting Black Friday early, too. Sure, shoppers may save a few bucks shopping Black Friday and Cyber Money in late November. But, know the risks so you don’t waste your money.