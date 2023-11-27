Black Friday was all about great deals. But one of the best deals turned out to be too good to be true.

Brandon Hagedorn was doing some Black Friday shopping on his phone when he stumbled upon a Sony PlayStation 5 at an incredible price: $79.99. So he clicked the buy button.

“Ran in the other room to tell my wife, said you won’t believe the deal I just found online,” Hagedorn said.

The bundle even included Madden 2 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. Hagedorn even printed the receipt showing the order went through, just in case there was any problem.

A couple of days later, there was.

“Tuesday morning I got this ‘sorry it is out of stock email and we are going to refund your money.’ But it wasn’t out of stock, that’s the thing,” Hagedorn said.

It was still for sale but at the real Black Friday price of $500, not $79. It was all because of a website pricing error.

For shoppers who find an error like this, many retailers now have a fine print at the bottom of their website saying they do not have to honor the deal. One of them is Kohl’s.

On a page called Pricing and Product Information, Kohl’s says:

“In the event that an item is listed at an incorrect price or with incorrect information, Kohl’s shall have the right, in its sole discretion, to refuse or cancel any orders placed for that item. If your credit card has been charged, Kohl’s will issue a credit to your credit card.”

On X, formerly known as Twitter and other social media sites, other PlayStation gamers have posted similar screenshots of the $79 deal. But Kohl’s canceled them too.

Hagedorn thinks they should have offered the price.

“Anything you do in life, if you make a mistake you have to pay for it You have to own up to your mistake one way or another,” Hagedorn said.