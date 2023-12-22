(WHTM)– The countdown to Christmas is on and many of us will be running to the store to grab a last minute gift. But try not to buy one that no one really wants.

So many items look like great gifts when you are strolling mall stores and kiosks in December but a few of weeks later, they end up in the return line, unwanted by the recipient.

Surveys by the retail site finder.com and the resale chain Acorns say the most returned gifts include:

Board games

Toiletries and fragrances

Celebrity cook books

Slippers

Celebrity autobiographies

Christmas sweaters

Fitness programs, and

Selfie sticks.

That’s not to say your loved one wont appreciate a Christmas sweater, its just that a lot of people would prefer something else.

And from the doesn’t that stink file, the absolute worst give to give: a gift that requires the recipient to do work.

A New York Post report says some of the worst ideas for 2023 include:

diet plans

car repair manuals

cleaning products, unless someone requested it

The best way to end up in the doghouse for Christmas week is to gift your spouse a mop, bucket, and vacuum cleaner.

If you are not sure what to get just buy a Visa or Mastercard gift card they are always welcome, and you don’t waste your money.