Don’t Waste Your Money: When Will the Car Shortage End?

Spring is right around the corner when many people upgrade to a new car or SUV. But this spring you are likely to face even higher prices and waits even longer than last year in some cases.

An auto show is a rite of spring, bringing hopeful buyers to convention centers across the country, to get excited about buying a new set of wheels. Unfortunately, shortages mean Carmen Decks may have to wait a while for the shiny SUV he had his eye on.

“Demand is robust, so it is going to take a while for that to come back to the normal level,” Charlie Howard, a spokesman for the Automobile Dealers Association said. He also says while the computer chip shortage is starting to ease, dealer lots will remain thin until summer.

He says if you want a pickup, crossover, or full-size SUV, you will probably have to order it. Waits can range from two weeks to six months depending on the model. A super hot model like the Ford Bronco, Maverick, or some Teslas, the wait can be as long as a year.

With the new Ford Bronco, it seems everyone, including my mom, would like one of these. Problem is, even when the chip shortage subsides, you will still face a long wait for one of these. On top of that, many dealers are adding market adjustment surcharges over sticker price, from two thousand to ten thousand dollars on a Cadillac Escalade.

For many new car buyers, this spring could be as frustrating as last year. As always, don’t waste your money.