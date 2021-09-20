Don’t Waste Your Money: Where are the groceries?

(WHTM) — abc27 found Katie Ellis stocking up on school lunch fixings for her five children. But each week, something else is missing: paper plates, small bottles of water, and drinks like Gatorades and juices.

With the return to school, Lunchables are like gold these days. We found pizza Lunchables in one store, turkey and cheese, but no pizza, in another. Plus, the chicken wing shortage is nothing to cluck about.

Mahogany Wintersmith would love to find scrubbing bubbles cleaner.

“Just basic stuff you need for your home, they never have it, they are just out,” Wintersmith said.

It is frustrating because you never know from day to day which products you like that will be in short supply. For instance, Monday, Sept. 20, was my lucky day. I found the Ben’s wild rice I had been searching for, for two weeks.

The Wall Street Journal, in a new report ‘Why you can’t find everything you want in grocery stores,’ blames:

shipping bottlenecks

staff shortages at processing plants

trucker shortages

a Nabisco strike

Walmart says it is adding more trucks and hiring 20,000 workers. Kroger says it is building 20 automated warehouses and hiring more associates. But, in the meantime, shoppers like Debbie Caldwell says it is “very frustrating. The shelves seem to be getting smaller and smaller and smaller.”

In a flashback to 2020, some stores are not putting up purchase limits signs again. So, expect continued spot shortages so you don’t waste your money.