Don’t Waste Your Money: White Furniture

White furniture is all the rage these days, especially couches and chairs. It’s refreshing and contemporary. Unfortunately, keeping it white creates all sorts of challenges as one woman just learned.

Stephanie Dumas these days is spending a lot of time keeping her new two thousand dollar couch from getting stained. Her new couch has blue staining on the seat where she sat while wearing denim. “I ended up sitting on the couch myself and noticed that the color I had on, whatever I had on, faded into the couch,” Dumas said.

Dumas politely asked me to refrain from sitting on the couch due to my navy blazer. She says when she has people over, she now has to ask them to sit on a towel. Guests in her home are now a no-no. “It’s kind of an observation room because people can’t come unless they have on white,” Dumas said.

So she called the store where she bought it, where she says a manager told her the couch was final clearance, which means no returns. That’s when she called me. We visited the store where an employee confirmed clearance sales are usually final. Guardsman Furniture Professionals, a nationwide repair chain, suggests if you have a white leather couch, you may want to keep it clear of blue jeans, hair color, magazines, and pets. Guardsman also says try leather cleaner, then call a professional if you can’t get the stain out.

Finally, check the return policy on any furniture you buy to see how long you have to exchange it so you don’t waste your money.