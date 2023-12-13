The past few years it seemed week after week, everything went up in price. But gasoline prices are a bit lower now, and there’s something else that will cost you less: Your winter heating bill!

Chris and Jen Arnette, like so many homeowners last winter, were stunned by January and February heating bills: In their case: $874.

“We were jumping from 350, to 500, to 600, 800,” They said.

That has many people worried about this year’s bills, given that almost everything is up in price.

Last year so many couples had to bundle up inside their homes because their heating bills had gotten so high. Luckily that has changed for this winter.

Duke Energt’s Sally Thelen said families who heat with natural gas should see some relief this winter.

“What we’re seeing in a good way is a slight trending downward in pricing,” Thelen said.

Natural gas prices have fallen by 30% since the end of 2022.

Heating oil is down 20%

If you heat with electricity, however, that is up 5% since last year.

One caution: If you use a third-party energy supplier, watch for sneaky rate hikes when your annual contract expires.

“In most cases, they were with a third-party energy supplier. They were with a contract that ended, and things kind of changed,” Thelen said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

So if you have a third-party energy company, watch for letters in the mail: Your rates could go up, even though most homeowners like the Arnettes, should see a little relief this winter.

Now a big January freeze could send natural gas prices back up, but even that should be as bad as prices last year. This way you don’t waste your money.