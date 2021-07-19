Don’t Waste Your Money: Working from Home

(WHTM) — The big move back to the office continues, but some people don’t want that, such as Beth Schirmer, who has a schedule most office workers dream of.

“I’m fortunate to have that kind of flexibility,” Schirmer said.

This chief officer at a downtown law firm and mom is in the office 2 or 3 days a week and at home the other days.

“It’s nice to know that if I have the HVAC guys coming, I can stay home, and not be in,” Schirmer said.

Urban planner Chaunston Brown says he can’t comprehend working in the office five days a week anymore.

“I think this new technology has made it easier than we thought it would be,” Brown said.

However, many of us are not so fortunate.

The officer doors are opening up, the face masks are coming off and the boss wants you back in the office next week. But, what if you are not ready to return full time?

Employment attorney Kelly Meyers says, if you want a flexible schedule, don’t just ask. Instead, email your boss with specific reasons for staying home and explain the benefit for the company.

“Come to your employer with the business justification of why working from home is good for the company, and good for you. Make it a win-win,” Myers said.

Then, explain why you will be more productive at home.

“Give your examples on how your productivity was met or exceeded from home,” Myers said.

Plus, have a plan for face-to-face time.

“Give examples on how you will address meeting with people in the office now,” Myers said.

Schirmer’s company is fine with her flexible schedule, but yours may not be and you could find yourself missing too much.

“The biggest disadvantage is out of sight out of mind,” Myers said.

Myers says it everyone but you is in the office full time, you run the risk of being passed over for promotions, or worse. So, maybe just request one day at home, so you don’t waste your money.