(WHTM) — Do you like dogs? Do you have a backyard? Well, there is a new way to make money combining both.

Jenni Dehart is a dog lover who is turning that love of furry friends into regular income. She rents out her fenced-in backyard for as much as $50 on a good day to families who want a safe place to let their dogs off a leash.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“Being fenced in is a big plus. So they make their reservation on the app, I get a notification, and just make sure everything is set up for them when they come at their reserved time,” Dehart said.

She is a member of Sniff-Spot. It is an app founded by Davi Adams when he and his wife struggled to find safe spaces where their dogs could run freely.

“Dogs today in the modern world are living on a leash or in an apartment, it’s not natural for dogs,” Dehart said.

Here is how it works:

Hosts rent their yards to dog owners by the hour

Only you and your dog can enter during the time you book.

Hosts set their own price, but most are between $5 and 1$5 per hour

Sniff-Spot is just one example of how to make extra cash outside the regular 9-to-5 without having to drive.

Not a dog person? Similar apps let you rent out your driveway or garage to someone who needs space. Ted Rossman of bankrate.com says about one-third of Americans now have side gigs for extra cash.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

“Nowadays the more attractive side hustles have become things that you can do from home,” Rossman said.

If you are interested, check out sniffspot.com. That way you can earn cash helping dog lovers, and you don’t waste your money