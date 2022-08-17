In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(WHTM) — As the weather starts to cool down this fall, many of us will start thinking about getting rid of unwanted items. So, should you put up the yard sale sign? Or list it on Facebook Marketplace.

It used to be that the best way to buy and sell unwanted stuff was by throwing a yard sale.

Angie Dittman was trying to sell a lifetime of accumulations.

These are collectibles, see this has a gold plate and comes with papers and that good stuff.”, Dittman said.

But, she admits it is a lot of work, and many items sell for just a dollar or two.

Now, if you are looking to get rid of things quickly, nothing beats a summer yard sale. But, experts say if you are looking to get top dollar, you may want to consider a buying or selling app that puts your merchandise in front of a lot more people.

Roseanne Sweikata scours Facebook for inexpensive clothing for her daughter.

“You just have to make sure you trust who you meet up to buy from,” Sweikata said.

Besides the Facebook marketplace, other popular buying-selling apps include.

Nextdoor

Offerup

Decluttr

And for clothing:

Tradesy

Poshmark

Thredup

But Sarah Wetzel with the Better Business Breau (BBB) said they also require a lot more caution for both buyers and sellers.

One red flag to look out for is a seller who wants you to pay with gift cards, a wire transfer, or cryptocurrency.

The BBB said other things to watch are:

Bogus checks that will bounce in a week or two

Deals too good to be true

Fake listings often copied from a legitimate seller’s website

Most important: If you are meeting a buyer or a seller, Wetzel cautions this:

“You want to make sure that you’re not giving away your home address… that you’re meeting in a centralized safe place. Outside of a local police department is always a great idea,” she said.

Facebook Marketplace can be safe, but be suspicious of out-of-towners who want to send money before they see what you are selling, so you don’t waste your money.