(WHTM) — The free payment app Zelle is making headlines these days. But, for all the wrong reasons.

Every week it seems a new report of someone scammed out of thousands of dollars. Zelle is an easy way to send money. But, scammers are using it more often to steal your money.

Megan Macdonald received a text that appeared to have come from her bank.

“I was contacted by someone from a Wells Fargo phone number that told me they were a Wells Fargo representative and that I had fraud,” Macdonald said.

Panicked, she gave her account information and lost $3,000 through a Zelle transfer.

Last year, Catina Brown fell victim to the same text.

“(The text) said ‘did you try to Zelle 5,000 dollars’, and I said no!”

Brown gave her account number and lost $1,000.

Damon Lander was another victim.

“They changed my username, my password, my card PIN, set up a Zelle account,” Lander said.

Zelle is run by major banks and is actually very safe from hacking. But, in almost all cases, customers are convinced through a phone call, to give their personal account information to a scammer.

Sarah Wetzel with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said scammers know peer-to-peer payment services like Zelle and Venmo are convenient.

“The services themselves aren’t bad. It’s just unfortunate that scammers are using these services to take advantage of consumers,” Wetzel said.

But unlike credit cards, there is little fraud protection.

“It’s the same old scams that we see. It’s just they’re asking for payment in different ways,” Wetzel added.

Wetzel said to look out for the following red flags:

The person contacting you is pushy or aggressive

They insist there is no other way to fix the problem

Their message has grammatical errors

Because if you are scammed…

“These peer-to-peer payment services are not going to shoulder any losses for a consumer. If you do get scammed out of money the chances of you getting that back is very unlikely,” Wetzel said.

So how do you keep this from happening to you?

Only use money transfer apps with people you know.

If the person needs your account information, look up the bank’s phone number yourself and call them.

Chances are that when you call, your bank will say there is nothing wrong. That way, you don’t waste your money.