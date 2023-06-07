(WHTM) — Just like everything else, inflation is hitting our electric bills. Here’s how you can save money without sacrificing air conditioning this summer.

The summer heat has arrived across much of the country just as electric rates in many areas are soaring. That is going to mean some big July and August utility bills.

Chris and Jen Arnette got a taste of what’s about to hit thousands of homeowners earlier this year: big jumps in their electric bills.

A combination of soaring rates and a third-party provider’s new contract resulted in a bill more than twice what their neighbors were paying.

“We were jumping from 350 to 500, to 600, 800,” Chris said.

The Energy Information Institute says the average electric bill was up 15% this past year.

Latrice Bess worries about her next bill.

“All this heat we have, you have to keep your air conditioner running,” she said.

The reason for the increased bills is high demand from summer heat waves and the rising price of natural gas, which produces most of the United States’ electricity.

But there’s no need to panic or sweat. Your local hardware store should have some inexpensive things you can buy to lower your bill including some furnace filters that alert you when yours is getting clogged.

Some options are Bluetooth enabled and will send a signal to your smartphone to tell you it’s time to change your filter.

Ace hardware’s Jon Doucleff says also buy a fan, which makes you feel cooler for just pennies.

Other simple fixes you can do include:

Seal leaks around windows and doors

Close the blinds

Swap out old lightbulbs for energy saving LED bulbs

Don’t run the oven on hot days

Finally, if you can’t afford the bill, call the utility company and ask about payment plans and other assistance they offer. Just don’t ignore the bill or your service can and will be shut off.

This might be the summer to watch your electric usage so you don’t waste your money.