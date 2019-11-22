Find Black Friday deals with no crowds

We’re coming up on Black Friday, the most hyped shopping day of the year.

But why do people still line up at stores for hours Thanksgiving night? Nowadays, it may just be for the thrill of the chase. That’s because you can get almost all Black Friday deals without the crowds.

More and more shoppers realize that and are staying home on Black Friday, and doing their holiday shopping on different days or online.

Let’s say you love Kohl’s for their clothing and small appliances, but the last thing you want do Thanksgiving night is to stand in a line in the parking lot, waiting for the doors to open, or deal with register crowds once you are inside.

The good news is you don’t have to do that. Kohl’s and many other stores now offer most of those deals online, and often the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving.

Megan Fenno is a shopping blogger. She says most stores now start their online deals the night before Thanksgiving.

“JC Penney has online-only deals effective Wednesday evening through black Friday, and a lot of stores like Macy’s have online-only deals,” she said.

So why go out Thanksgiving night? Electronics.

DealNews.com says physical stores will still have the lowest TV prices such as 65-inch sets below $350.

Walmart is featuring a 50-inch Roku Smart TV for just $148 in stores on Thanksgiving night. You will not find that deal online.

Thursday night can also get you a $200 bonus gift cards on iPhone 11’s at several stores including Target and Walmart.

You will also find Xbox Ones and Sony PS4’s as low as $179 (though some of those deals will be offered online).

But Deal News says you will find lower prices on Cyber Monday on toys, clothing, and beauty products. (Don’t look for stores to advertise Cyber Monday before Black Friday, so as not to hurt Friday sales).

Fenno’s final tip for that online shopping: download a price alert helper like Honey or CamelCamelCamel.

“Honey is a site you can download an extension onto your computer, and whenever you are checking out, it can tell you if there are coupon codes available specific to what you are purchasing,” Fenno said.

That way, you can do your Black Friday shopping on your living room couch, and you don’t waste your money.

