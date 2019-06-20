Food you should never store in the refrigerator

Now that summer’s here, you don’t want to leave food where it could spoil. For that reason, a lot of people put just about everything — even bananas — in the refrigerator.

But there are some foods that should still not go in the fridge.

A report from Food Network says for the best flavor many fresh foods should be left to ripen on the counter, not in the fridge.

Food Network says to keep these foods out of the refrigerator:

Melon: It won’t get sweet if left to ripen in the cold. However, once you slice it, then you should refrigerate it.

Potatoes: They get starchy in the cold. A pantry is better, so long as you don’t forget they are there and let them grow roots and leaves.

Coffee: It sucks up moisture and odors in the fridge, just like a box of baking soda. Yum.

Onions: They get moldy and turn black quickly in the cold.

Tomatoes: They lose their flavor in the cold, and if you refrigerate them when still green they will never ripen.

Apples: They won’t ripen in the fridge (though it’s a great way to save fresh apples for months)

Bananas: They quickly turn brown in the refrigerator, which actually is fine if you are making banana bread. Otherwise, it’s yucky.

Food that gets stale quickly

Then you have items that get stale faster in the refrigerator. They include…

Bread, fresh rolls

Muffins, Pastries: If you want Aunt Sophie to head home early from her visit, then go ahead and refrigerate the pastries and muffins you serve her for breakfast.

Worst food to refrigerate

Which leads to perhaps the worst food to refrigerate: Honey. It crystalizes if cold and is impossible to pour out of the container.

But the good news is honey is a natural preservative, so it can last for years in your cupboard.

If you don’t have air conditioning, and its 95 degrees in your home, you may want to put more things in the fridge just to prevent spoilage.

But otherwise, a lot of items do better in the cabinet. And that way you don’t waste your money.

