Ford Fusions can roll in park, mom discovers

More than a half million popular Ford cars and SUVs are on the recall list because they can roll away after you park them.

Alecia Grant is just happy her two children weren’t hurt after she said her 2016 Ford Fusion started rolling on its own.

“I went to put my car in park, and my car started to roll backwards,” she said.

Luckily, Grant said, she was not on a steep hill. She jammed on the parking brake to stop the roll.

Grant’s 5-year-old daughter remembers the moment of panic.

“I was freaking out,” she said.

Half million cars recalled

It turns out Grant’s Fusion is under recall for this exact issue.

Ford explains in its recall advisory that the shifter on some Fusions and Escapes can get disconnected from the transmission, due to a bad bushing, and at that point you can’t shift in or out of Park.

“My car was stuck in Neutral,” Grant said, “but my shifter was stuck in Park.”

Ford is now recalling more than 500,000:

– 2013-2016 Fusions

– 2013-2014 Escapes

Dealers will replace the shifter bushing, and put everything back together, free of charge.

The only problem: Many dealers don’t have the parts yet.

Recall delays are happening more and more with recalls, specifically the Takata airbag recall, where some drivers have been waiting two years for new airbags.

Grant said her dealer wanted several hundred dollars to do a temporary fix, so she could drive.

“They said there’s no parts available, and I would have to pay $615 for them to fix it, and once the parts come in they will refund my money,” Grant said.

What you can do

So how can you protect yourself if your car is recalled, and no parts are available?

Ask for a free loaner car. Some dealers have accommodated owners too afraid to drive their recalled car.

Ask the dealer if there is a free temporary fix until the recall parts arrive.

We checked with Ford, which is working to get the repair parts to dealers as soon as possible. The company says affected owners in the meantime should use their parking brake at all times until the recall is done.

As for Alecia Grant, after we got involved, her Ford dealer agreed to do the temporary repair at no charge, putting her back on the road after a big scare.

That way you don’t waste your money.

