Don’t look now, but Halloween is here. So is Thanksgiving, and Christmas, at least in stores.

It’s called “holiday creep,” and it gets earlier every year.

Whatever happened to enjoying September, when the kids are back in school, and the Pumpkin Spice Latte makes its annual comeback?

The problem is stores have nothing new to sell in September (at least until the new iPhones are released). It’s still too warm out to move much fall clothing, so stores are jumping from back to school right into Halloween, with spooky decorations popping up in store aisles everywhere.

It’s no trick: It’s “Halloween creep,” as Halloween merchandise goes for sale earlier every year.

If that’s not enough to give you ghoulish chills, it’s already Christmas in some stores.

Hobby Lobby and Michaels typically start Christmas in late summer, and many other stores do by October.

Beware high prices now

But from the doesn’t that stink file, buying holiday items too soon, and paying too much.

Just as with seasonal clothing, you won’t see big sales in the first few weeks. Overpay and you’ll say doesn’t that stink?

Want a discount costume? Wait until late October: the closer to Halloween, the cheaper the costumes.

Want a marked down Christmas tree? (New artificial trees can be $200 these days). Wait until Black Friday or mid-December.

If you absolutely hate Christmas creep, try Target: They pride themselves on waiting until November to decorate the store.

There’s nothing wrong with browsing now. It can be fun looking at Christmas ornaments in the summer.

Just remember that prices will be much lower closer to the holiday, so you don’t waste your money.

