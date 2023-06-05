(WHTM) — Every few weeks, Kia and Hyundai owners have been getting a little more help in the struggle against a wave of car hefts.

Carmen Ellis has shown where her Hyundai has stolen a few weeks ago – right outside of her apartment.

“I came out for work, to go to work, and my car was gone,” Ellis said.

She is one of the thousands of victims of the now famous TikTok challenge, where teenagers have stolen thousands of Kias and Hundais.

“It was totally trashed, and the steering column was broken off,” Ellis said.

The good news was police found her car a few miles away. The bad news is that it suffered $4,000 in damage, of which insurance will only pay a small amount.

But, Ellis and many other victims may now qualify for help, thanks to a $200 million settlement from Hyundai and Kia. The companies have agreed to provide cash to reimburse thousands of owners for damage.

Victims of theft or break-in could receive up to $6,000 each. The companies, at the same time, are providing software updates and free steering clubs to prevent theft.

That is good news for others who are now in line to get a free software fix. Buts some can just wait, and hope they get a share of that $200 million settlement.

So, if you own a Hyundai or Kia that still uses a metal key, check with your dealer to see what free repairs are available, so you don’t waste your money.