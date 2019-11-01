Lost photos, contacts among bugs reported with iOS 13 update

Apple’s new iPhone update, iOS 13, has been a disaster zone, to quote Forbes Magazine. It’s turned out to be the most buggy update in years. So what should you watch for and when will they fix it?

Jeannie McKinley is a busy realtor who depends on her iPhone 7 for her work, so she updated to the new iOS 13 as soon as it was out.

“I did the update and made sure I could do the update with no problem,” she said.

It turned out to be a bad idea.

“I didn’t notice anything right away, but last week when I went to the doctor’s office to get my medications and everything, I went to the health app and that was gone. Everything was gone from the health app,” McKinley said.

That was nothing compared to the issue she discovered with photos. Many of her real estate photos were lost.

“I took a picture of the buyer and picture of the seller, and now – gone,” she said.

At least she is not reporting one of the most common complaints with the iOS 13 update: battery life issues. Some owners say their phone goes to low battery by 2 or 3 in the afternoon.

DigitalTrends.com says bugs include:

— shorter battery life;

— low volume;

— lost photos or contacts; and

— synch problems with Bluetooth, Apple Watch, Air Pods, and hearing aids.

Why? BGR.com says Apple’s phones are more complex than ever, with tens of millions of lines of code, and now connected with many other devices. Apple has already put out three updates and plans another soon, BGR says.

Jeannie, like many others with iOS 13 problems, is hoping the next update fixes them without having to upgrade her phone.

“I don’t want to have to buy a new phone yet,” she said.

Apple is expected to make another update right around Halloween. Hopefully, that will fix some of these demons, so it won’t be as spooky and you don’t waste your money.

________________________

“Don’t Waste Your Money” is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”).

“Like” John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com.