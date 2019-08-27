Luxury apartment tenants ask: Where’s the luxury?

Luxury apartments with health clubs, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops are all the rage these days with millennials.

But tenants one luxury complex are saying “where’s the luxury?”

Heather Poast showed us the unfinished community center in her complex six to nine months after most tenants moved in.

“There’s supposed to be a fitness center and coffee bar with free coffee,” she said. But all that stands there is an unfinished building, surrounded by yellow tape.

Another tenant, who asked that we not use his name, said “all the apartments and everything else here is finished. That’s the biggest bone of contention.”

Paid extra for amenities

Tenants told us they could have moved to any number of other apartment complexes for less money. But they specifically chose this one for all the luxury features like a pool that they have yet to enjoy.

“We were told we would have a fitness center, we were told we would have a pool,” Poast said. “There was going to be a dog run, community garden, and bike storage.”

But all of it sits unfinished, even though those features appear on the complex’s website, filled with photos of gorgeous granite and hardwood floor-appointed apartments.

What amenities do the tenants have at this point? “Nothing, nothing,” a frustrated Poast said.

In a written statement, managers told us an unexplained permit delay was the main problem.

But there’s a warning here to all renters:

Never sign a lease based on landlord promises of amenities or repairs.

Get those promises in writing on the lease.

Ask for a way to break the lease, or get a rent discount, if the promises are not fulfilled in reasonable time.

That’s what these tenants want.

“I want it done, or want compensation in the form of lower rent,” Poast said.

Bottom line: never trust a new landlord’s verbal promises to repair or add things. If it is not in writing, it may not happen, so you don’t waste your money.

