More hotels adding sneaky resort fees

Marriott hotels have been in the news this summer, accused of padding customer bills with hidden resort fees.

But it’s not just Marriott where customers are complaining about sneaky fees showing up on their bill when they book the room or even at the end of their stay.

New mom Lauren Kluge says nothing can spoil the end of a summer beach trip like hidden fees on your hotel bill.

“I think it makes it really hard to budget,” she said, “so you can’t exactly set aside money when you get surprises at the back end.”

But that’s what Marriott, the world’s largest hotel chain, is accused of doing. The Washington, D.C. attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Marriott for “deceptive resort fees.”

The suit claims these fees — which vary from $10 to $90 — do not appear in the initial quote, making Marriott appear more competitive.

Marriott says it doesn’t comment on litigation.

And from the “doesn’t that stink” file, a recent Detroit Free Press investigation found the average Las Vegas hotel adds a $30 per night resort fee. It says many hotels in New York City and San Francisco have added them too, sometimes calling them “facility” fees since they are not resorts. Doesn’t that stink?

One solution: check the website “resort fee checker” to see the fees, such as the $44 dollars a night we found listed for the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Another possible way to get around it: If you are not planning to use a hotel’s pool or workout room, call them and ask if they can waive the resort fee.

Sometimes it works, and you don’t waste your money.

_________________

“Don’t Waste Your Money” is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”).

“Like” John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com.