Sephora Savings Secrets

In a year when mall stores are closing by the hundreds, Sephora keeps growing.

Women love Sephora, the fastest growing makeup store in recent years, that has taken big business away from the cosmetic counters in department stores.

But Sephora can be expensive if you end up paying list price, which is why it’s great to know some secrets to save money at its stores.

If you are a Sephora newbie or even a veteran, BuzzFeed recently posted some great hints for saving.

1. Shop the outer edge of the store for sales, not the middle, where the hottest new products are displayed.

2: Look at the bottom of the shelves for cheaper items: The more pricey stuff is up top.

3: Shop on Saturday, when Sephora often has free samples and gifts.

4: Ask for samples. BuzzFeed says you are allowed three a day.

5: Purchase value sets for the best deals. This is one case where a value pack truly is a good value.

6: Spend $350 a year and become a VIB (a sort of VIP), and you’ll get all sorts of additional deals, and birthday specials.

Spend $1,000 a year and you’ll get even more swag, but we are not going to suggest you spend $1,000 a year at any cosmetics store.

7. Make an appointment for a free custom makeover (this can be great if you have a party coming up that night).

8. Follow Sephora on Facebook and Instagram to learn of special events and sales.

But don’t overdo it. From the “doesn’t that stink” file: some women take things too far and use Sephora to give themselves free manicures.

Find yourself behind a customer doing a 20-minute cuticle trim at the sample counter and you’ll say “doesn’t that stink?”

Sure, you can try their nail polish, but Sephora is not a nail salon. Please don’t use it that way, or they may take away the sample bar in the future.

9: Finally, if you want to be alerted to Sephora sales before everyone else, be sure to sign up for their Beauty Insider program. You can join without spending a certain amount in a year, and that way you don’t waste your money.

