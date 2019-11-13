The best stores for Black Friday deals

The Black Friday ads are now out, which means it’s time to start preparing for shopping Thanksgiving night or (a bit more civilized) the Friday after.

But even if you are a diehard Black Friday shopper, very few people enjoy fighting crowds at three or four different stores. After all, those Facebook videos of mad scenes in crowded stores are enough to make you stay home.

If you have to choose just one, which should it be? It turns out there is a store for every need, but you need to know what you are looking for.

With the help of Deal News.com and WalletHub, we found some of the best places to save the most on Black Friday.

Which stores have the best deals on which items

Macy’s: Great for clothing and $8 small kitchen appliances, with some items free after mail-in rebate. Be sure to bring bonus savings coupons, such as $20 off a $50 item.

JC Penney: Also good for clothing, but it really shines with bedding and home goods.

Kohl’s: One of the top choices of Black Friday shoppers for its bonus Kohl’s Cash rebates all weekend, along with great deals on clothing, jewelry and some toys.

Target: Great deals on electronics, especially TVs, and toys, where it has recently expanded its toy department to lure former Toys ‘R’ Us shoppers. Gift cards with Apple products.

Walmart: The best store for off-brand TVs at super low prices, along with gaming consoles, and toys. Gift cards with Apple products.

Best Buy: Tops for name-brand 4KTV’s (Sony, Samsung, LG) and laptops. Gift cards with Apple products.

The Apple Store: One of the rare days to find a deal at the Apple Store, but you may find better iPhone and iPad deals at Walmart, Best Buy, and Target on Black Friday. (See above)

Amazon: This one is tricky because Amazon does not have a traditional Black Friday ad.

Deal News says Amazon requires patience, as you have to watch their lightning deals. Overpay and you’ll say “doesn’t that stink?”

The good news: You can set up Amazon price alerts at sites like Honey and Camel Camel Camel.

That way, you don’t waste your money.

