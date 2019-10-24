Things you can rent instead of buying

The shared economy is big business these days: Airbnb, Uber, Zipcar, and other companies have made sharing cool again. So why not share other things instead of buying them?

A report in Lifehack.com says why buy a new outfit for a dinner or holiday party and never wear it again? Instead, you can rent dresses from sites like Rent the Runway.com and Lending Luxury.com for as low as $45 a weekend.

Want a new fall handbag? Try Bag Borrow or Steal.com.

There is no need for most homeowners to purchase power tools anymore. Try Home Depot for a rental chainsaw, floor sander, pressure washer and more. You can even rent a Home Depot pickup truck to haul it in.

Need a textbook for a semester of college? Try Chegg.com.

And a real camera and lens for your special trip or event, instead of the iPhone you use for most of your photography? Lens Rentals.com and Borrow Lenses can save you hundreds of dollars over the cost of a digital SLR camera and long lens.

But from the doesn’t that stink file, one rental service that is generating some controversy: a company called Rent a Wife. It’s really a Canadian maid service.

Lifehack says you are not really renting a wife. And worse, the name is very sexist.

Bottom line, if it is something you use just once or twice a year, like a pressure washer, consider sharing instead of buying, so you don’t waste your money.

