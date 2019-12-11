Things you should buy used to save hundreds of dollars

We all love new stuff, especially around the holidays.

But buying new can be costly, so when it comes to buying for yourself, we have a list of things you should consider buying used instead.

A new report from CNBC lists some things that can save you a small fortune if you purchase them previously owned.

Among them:

— Cars, especially 3-year-old lease trade-ins that can be half the price of new.

— Baby items like jogging strollers and clothing but not car seats. (See below)

— Refurbished smartphones and laptops. If you buy from Apple, Dell or Samsung, refurbished will be guaranteed good as new at 30% off or more. (But be wary of used phones and laptops on Craigslist or at garage sales)

— Sporting goods and outdoor gear like football and hockey equipment, skis, tents, and backpacks. Stores like Play it Again Sports have created a whole industry around this.

That way, if your child doesn’t like the sport, you’re not out hundreds of dollars.

What Not to Buy Used

But from the “doesn’t that stink file,” some items not to buy used.

Unless it’s factory refurbished, any used laptop is risky. It may have been dropped or infected with malware, which is why they are selling it.

Buy one and you’ll say “doesn’t that stink.”

And for safety’s sake, avoid used baby cribs, car seats, bike helmets, kitchen appliances like dishwashers, and beds.

What about used Christmas gifts? If you are buying someone else a holiday gift, they probably would expect it to be new in the box. Some frugal people don’t mind used, however.

Just make sure they are OK with receiving a used item, so you don’t get a mortified look on Christmas morning, and you don’t waste your money.

