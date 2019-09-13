Walmart names hottest toys of 209 holiday season

We are barely in mid-September, so is it too early to start thinking about holiday shopping?

Not according to Walmart, which has just listed the toys it expects to be the hottest sellers this holiday season. And savvy parents know that if you wait too long, the most popular toys will be sold out by Black Friday.

So what’s expected to be hot? Familiar names for the most part, as it is back to the future when it comes to the most anticipated toys of the 2019 season.

Walmart says interactive toys like Hatchimals a couple of ago and last year’s Fingerling puppets will again top many Santa lists. Also surprise toys, where you don’t know what’s in the box, will also be big sellers once again.

What’s hot this year

Walmart’s hot list for 2019 includes:

Tic Tac Toy Friends Multi-Pack Surprise: Based on a popular YouTube channel, combined with the “surprise” trend.

Spiderman Web Slinger: Grandma’s gonna love that one, when the kids use it in her living room.

LOL Surprise OMG Doll: Yes, that is really its name.

Another Singing Baby Shark: Just what we all needed.

Goo Goo Galaxy dolls: Mixes aliens with slime, what could be better (or messier)?

Love to Hug Elmo: It would not be the holidays without a new Elmo.

Build-a-Bear at home kit: At least this could save mom some money because the kids won’t need a new $40 bear every time they go to the mall.

But from the doesn’t that stink file, hard-to-find toys that kids lose interest a few weeks after Christmas. If you spend weeks hunting a toy that is used only a few times then tucked in a closet, you’ll say “doesn’t that stink?”

Watch for Blume Doll

Which brings us to what could be 2019’s hottest toy for girls: Blume Dolls, a surprise doll that grows out of a flowerpot. It’s sort of a combination of LOL Surprise and Hatchimals, which means if your daughter wants one, you’d better buy yours soon.

If your kids really want one of these, keep an eye out for deals, because the hottest toys are often sold out by November, leaving parents paying big bucks on eBay.

As always, don’t waste your money.

______________________

“Don’t Waste Your Money” is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”).

“Like” John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com.