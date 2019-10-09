Warning signs that you are an annoying neighbor

Most of us have had an annoying neighbor at some point in our lives who played music too loud at night or had a junk car out front.

You might even have felt like Homer Simpson, annoyed every time his neighbor Ned Flanders shows up at his front door to ask a favor. Now that’s annoying.

But reports in Money Magazine and WikiHow say you may really be the Flanders of your neighborhood, driving your neighbors insane. But many of us don’t realize we are doing it.

Things you can do that make you annoying:

— Mowing your lawn too early, such as 8 a.m. on a Sunday. Bonus points if you use a leaf blower before 9 a.m.

— Putting up wind chimes if homes are close together.

— Throwing a backyard party without inviting both your neighbors.

— Letting your dog bark all day.

— Setting off fireworks during a month that is not July.

— Invading your neighbor’s property line, such as planting shrubs over the boundary, or stacking wood in what is really their yard.

— Parking in front of their house instead of yours, especially if you drive an older car or truck.

The most annoying thing…

And from the “doesn’t that stink” file, the most annoying thing you can do: being the neighborhood eyesore.

If you leave Christmas lights up all year, keep your trash cans on the curb for days on end, and leave outdoor projects half-finished, your neighbors will say “doesn’t that stink,” and will talk about you behind your back.

And you will be the one they wish would move away.

So think of your neighbors before you put that overstuffed trash can down by the curb three days early or leave a car on cinder blocks with a half-finished brake job on the driveway for two months.

That way, you stay friendly and you don’t waste your money.

