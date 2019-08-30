Woman learns the catches with gap insurance

Next time you buy a car, the dealer will probably ask if you want to pay extra for “gap” insurance.

It promises peace of mind in the event you have an accident. But as one woman discovered, it can come with some catches.

Christy Sullivan’s Toyota Highlander was destroyed by an engine fire a few months ago. She thought she was fully covered since she had paid for gap insurance: Guaranteed Auto Protection.

“We were always told gap insurance would cover everything. If you lose whatever you owe on your car, they pay the difference,” she said. “But that’s not always the case.”

Instead, her agent said her 7-year loan was too long for the gap policy.

“So, we still owe $7,200 on the Highlander we don’t have.”

Gap insurance is very popular with today’s longer loans because it protects you if you still owe a lot of money on it. Otherwise, you might have to write your lending bank a check after the wreck.

Here is how it works: say you bought your car for $20,000, but it’s worth just $15,000 shortly after you brought it home due to new car depreciation. If you wreck it, you still owe $5,000 to the lender, even if your insurance pays the full $15,000 value.

So gap insurance covers that gap when you owe more than book value.

The insurance industry says it’s good to have if your down payment is less than 20% of the cost.

But the Los Angeles Times says there are downsides:

–It won’t cover the cost of an extended warranty.

–It won’t cover a rollover from another car loan.

–It may not cover the longest 7-year loans.

“Apparently we had an 84-month loan, not a 72,” she said.

Bottom line: gap insurance can be very helpful. If it is offered, consider it.

But consumer groups say most people should not take out seven-year loans, not just because of the gap insurance issues, but because you will still be making monthly payments on an old car.

As always, don’t waste your money.