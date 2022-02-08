Duck Donuts selling Valentine’s Day assortment through Feb. 14

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — All Central Pennsylvania Duck Donuts stores are ready to treat your Valentine’s Day needs.

Now through February 14, customers can buy the Box of Chocolates Assortment, featuring both sweet and savory donuts your special someone should enjoy. The assortment features chocolate-covered bacon, raspberry truffle, vanilla creme and strawberry fudge donuts.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Duck Donuts will also sell a Love Shake for Valentine’s Day, which includes strawberry, chocolate drizzle, love sprinkles and whipped cream. They’ll also sell a sweetheart sundae, with a warm, vanilla cake donut with strawberry icing topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and love sprinkles.

Customers can still create their own combinations from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles at its Midstate locations in Mechanicsburg, Hershey and Lancaster.