(WHTM) — Goodbye pumpkin spice, hello peppermint mocha! Dunkin’ is adding new menu items to their menu for the holiday season and will also be serving customers their coffee in festive cups.

Dunkin’ will be introducing some new holiday treats, including The Cookie Butter Cold Brew that features Dunkin’s cold brew flavored with sweet brown sugar and baked cookie flavors. The cold brew is topped with Cookie Butter Cold Foam.

Dunkin’ also introduced a Pancake Wake-Up Wrap, which features a pancake with sweet maple flavor, filled with egg, melted cheese, sausage or bacon, and a side of syrup.

They’re also introducing a Cookie Butter Donut, which is a classic yeast donut shell with cookie butter buttercreme filling, topped with maple-flavored icing and a sprinkle of crushed cookies.

If you’re a latte kind of person, you’re in luck. Dunkin’ is bringing back the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, which can be ordered iced or hot. The latte has flavors of mocha and peppermint, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and a dusting of hot chocolate powder.

If peppermint isn’t your thing, you can try the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, which features flavors of white chocolate flavor and is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar.

Dunkin’ will also be serving their Holiday Blend Coffee, as well as their Cranberry Orange Muffin.