Dunkin’ brings back Girl Scout Cookie inspired coffee flavors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dunkin’ is ringing in the New Year with the return of two popular coffee flavors inspired by iconic Girl Scout Cookies.

Dunkin’ is bringing back Coconut Caramel and Thin Mints inspired coffee flavors. The delicious duo of flavors will be available through the beginning of spring 2020 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.

The Thin Mints coffee flavor features the classic cookie’s combination of cool mint and decadent chocolate, while the Coconut Caramel coffee flavor features toasted coconut and creamy caramel.

To help support local Girl Scout troops many Dunkin’ franchisees will welcome Girl Scouts participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program to select Dunkin’ locations across the country to sell their signature Girl Scout Cookies.

“Girl Scout Cookie season is as welcomed and anticipated as the ball dropping on New Year’s Eve, and we’re thrilled to celebrate by bringing two smile-eliciting Girl Scout Cookie inspired flavors back to guests’ coffees in 2020,” said Patty Healy, Dunkin’s Senior Director of Integrated Marketing. “We are proud to support Girl Scouts of the USA’s mission to build the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders, as it’s the leadership and entrepreneurialism of small business owners that has fueled the success of our own brand, too. We are especially proud that our franchisees are committed to fueling the entrepreneurial spirit of the Girl Scouts by welcoming local troops to sell cookies at their restaurants,” Healy added.

Since 2018, Dunkin’ has featured Girl Scout Cookie inspired coffees on its menu for a limited time in celebration of Girl Scout Cookie season, which kicks off nationally in January.

Dunkin’ is serving the coffee flavors under a license from Girl Scouts of the USA. Visit girlscoutcookies.org for more information on the Girl Scout Cookie Program, and when and where Girl Scouts in your area will be selling cookies.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit DunkinDonuts.com.