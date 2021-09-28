Dunkin’ Donuts Perks members get free coffee on National Coffee Day

(WHTM) — They say “America runs on Dunkin.'” On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Americans everywhere will be running to their local Dunkin’ Donuts chain to get a free medium-sized hot or iced coffee.

Anyone who signed up for DD Perks can take advantage of the one-day deal with any purchase at Dunkin’ Donuts. If you are not a DD Perks member, you can still take advantage of the deal by signing up online or on the Dunkin’ app and scanning your loyalty ID at checkout.

The company says the free medium hot or iced coffee includes Dunkin’s Original Blend or Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series coffees, 100% Guatemalan Hot Coffee or Dunkin’ Midnight Hot Coffee.

“We love our DD Perks members and what better way to say thank you than with a free coffee offer for National Coffee Day,” Director of Dunkin’ Loyalty, Joanna Bonder said. “Be sure to sign up for DD Perks so you can enjoy this perk and all of the amazing offers we provide our loyal members 365 days a year.”

Gift card purchases, delivery orders, and guest orders are not eligible for the offer. Only one free coffee per customer is allowed.