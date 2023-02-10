(WHTM) — Dunkin’ announced that they will be offering Eagles fans a free medium hot coffee at select locations this weekend in celebration of the Super Bowl.

Dunkin’ locations throughout the greater Philadelphia area will be able to receive their free medium hot coffee all day on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Sunday, Feb. 12.

No purchase is necessary, and guests can redeem one free coffee per person per day.

Dunkin’ locations in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and Philadelphia counties will be giving out the free coffees.