E. coli outbreak linked to bison meat

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – An outbreak of E. coli infections in Pennsylvania and six other states has been linked to ground bison, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

The ground bison was sold by Northfork Bison Distributions to distributors as ground bison and bison patties, and to stores in 4-ounce burger patties.

The company has recalled all ground bison produced between February 22 and April 30.

The CDC said people who have the recalled ground bison burger patties in their home should not eat them, but instead throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.

The outbreak has sickened 21 people. Eight people have been hospitalized.