Environmental advocates sounding alarm on ‘forever chemicals’ in cosmetics

(WHTM) — Environmental advocates are raising red flags over toxic chemicals in cosmetics.

They’re called P-FAS and are known as forever chemicals. That’s because they never leave the body, and build up over time, sometimes causing serious illness and side effects.

A recent study shows nearly all cosmetics contain those dangerous chemicals. Waterproof products have the highest concentration of P-FAS. There’s now a bi-partisan proposal in Washington aimed at eliminating P-FAS from cosmetics.

“As a consumer and advocate, we have a right to know if these toxic chemicals that are linked to cancers like thyroid, reproductive, immune suppression are in products I use,” Anne Hulick of Clean Water Action said.

Right now there is no law requiring P-FAS to be labeled in products. Pennsylvania’s new state budget includes $1.6 million to study possible links between P-FAS and cancer.