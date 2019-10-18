Federal safety agency proposes ban on inclining baby sleepers

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is proposing a ban on certain infant inclined sleep products.

A proposed change would limit the seatback angle for sleep to 10 degrees or less.

The safety commission said it is aware of 451 incidents, including 59 deaths, related to infant inclined sleep products that occurred from January 1, 2005, through June 30, 2019.

Eighteen infants died after they ended up in a compromised position in the sleepers, such as chin to chest, resulting in suffocations or positional asphyxiations. In 11 of those 18 cases, no restraints were used. In others, it is unknown whether restraints were used.

Ninety-six children were injured while using the sleepers. Seven infants required hospital admission, including six who suffered episodes of respiratory distress due to rolling over in the product; mold in the product; or undetermined reasons.

Sixteen infants were treated and released from emergency departments, including 11 who were treated for head injuries and bruises resulting from falls. Three were treated for unexplained respiratory distress.

Seventy-three infants received some type of professional medical care or first-aid treatment. Among them, 32 infants suffered from flat head syndrome, twisted neck syndrome, or both conditions, associated with the use of an inclined sleep product. Twenty-seven babies suffered mostly respiratory and some skin problems associated with mold on the product, while others were injured due to a fall.

Fisher-Price recalled 4.7 million Rock ’n Play infant sleepers in April after more than 30 babies died in them over a 10-year period.

Kids II recalled all models of its rocking sleepers two weeks after the Rock ’n Play recall. Kids II said five infants died in their sleepers over the past seven years.

