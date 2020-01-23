FedEx warns consumers about fake package delivery notices

FedEx is warning consumers not to click on the link dealing with a text and email scam.

The shipping retailer tweeted an alert out Wednesday. It points to recent scams where people reported receiving texts and emails that appear to be from FedEx.

Have you received a suspicious text or e-mail that appears to be from us? Suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened and reported to abuse@fedex.com.



Here are more tips to protect your safety: https://t.co/sgedEYSNfF pic.twitter.com/fMnR5Pgn7K — FedEx (@FedEx) January 22, 2020

The messages alert them that they have a package then gives a link, FedEx says the messages are not from them.

It’s advising, “Suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened.”

FedEx also says people should report the emails and texts to them using the email abuse@fedex.com. Visit fedex.com for more on how to recognize fraud.